Typhoon Ampil is strengthening in the Pacific as it moves north toward Japan, with the storm set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the Izu Islands and coastal areas of the Kanto and Tohoku regions.

While the storm is not likely to make landfall, the regions are forecast to experience strong winds and rough seas from Thursday to Saturday, with up to 200 millimeters of rainfall expected in some areas over a 24-hour period. Ampil will make its nearest approach to the Kanto and Tohoku regions on Friday.

The Meteorological Agency has urged those in affected areas to stay on high alert for strong winds, high waves, landslides, and flooding in low-lying areas due to the heavy rain.

Transportation networks across eastern Japan are set to be severely disrupted, complicating travel during the busy end of the Bon holiday period. The Tokaido Shinkansen will suspend operations between Tokyo and Nagoya for the entire day on Friday. Trains between Nagoya and Shin-Osaka stations will also be significantly reduced.

JR East’s Tohoku, Yamagata and Joetsu shinkansen lines will be operating on a reduced service from 11 a.m. Friday. The Akita and Hokuriku shinkansen lines are likely to face major delays or cancellations from Friday afternoon to evening.

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways have already canceled 471 flights to and from Haneda and Narita airports as of Wednesday evening.

The forecast track for Typhoon Ampil as of noon Thursday | Meteorological Agency

As of noon Thursday, Ampil was moving northward from its position northwest of Chichijima in the Ogasawara Islands at 20 kilometers per hour, with a central pressure of 970 hectopascals.

Throughout Thursday, maximum sustained winds of 144 kph and gusts of up to 216 kph are expected in the Izu Islands. In the Kanto and Tokai regions, maximum sustained winds of 54 kph and gusts of up to 90 kph are forecast. Wave heights could reach 9 meters in the Izu Islands, 5 meters in Kanto, 2.5 meters in Tohoku and 4 meters in Tokai.

The typhoon is expected to track about 130 kilometers south-southeast of Hachijojima overnight Thursday, with a central pressure of 960 hectopascals. Maximum sustained winds near the center are forecast at 144 kph, with gusts of up to 198 kph.

Heavy rain is also anticipated. The Kanto region and Izu Islands are expected to see 200 millimeters of rainfall in the 24 hours through noon Friday.

As the typhoon approaches the Kanto-Koshin region on Friday, it is expected to have a central pressure of 950 hectopascals, with gusts up to 144 kph at its center.

On Friday, the Kanto region is expected to see maximum sustained winds of 144 kph and gusts up to 216 kph, with waves up to 10 meters along the coast. The Tokai region is forecast to have maximum sustained winds of 90 kph and gusts up to 126 kph, with waves of 6 meters. The Tohoku region is expected to have maximum sustained winds of 108 kph and gusts up to 162 kph.

The storm is forecast to be approximately 170 kilometers east of the city of Iwaki in Fukushima Prefecture at 9 a.m. on Saturday, with a central pressure of 960 hectopascals. Maximum sustained winds near the center are projected at 144 kph, with gusts up to 198 kph.

On Saturday, the Tohoku and Kanto regions are expected to experience maximum sustained winds of 108 kph and gusts up to 162 kph. The Tokai region may see maximum sustained winds of 54 kph and gusts up to 90 kph.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated to continue into Saturday. The Kanto and Tohoku regions could receive an additional 200 millimeters in the 24 hours through noon.

By 9 a.m. Sunday, the typhoon is expected to weaken into a tropical storm as it moves into the eastern seas of Japan, with a central pressure of 980 hectopascals. Maximum sustained winds near the center are forecast at 108 kph, with gusts up to 144 kph.