A report of white smoke coming from a landing Singapore Airlines plane forced a runway at Japan's Narita Airport to temporarily close on Monday, officials said, though responders found no signs of fire, and no one was injured.

The smoke prompted six fire engines and two ambulances to rush to the scene, and Narita's runway B was closed from around 7:40 a.m. shortly after the flight landed at the gateway to Tokyo, airport and fire officials said.

"We received a report of white smoke rising from the left engine," a Narita city fire official said.

But there was no signs of fire, and no one was injured, she said, adding that firefighters left the scene after observing the plane for over an hour.

The plane was carrying 276 passengers and crew members, local media said.

The flight reported the smoke to the airport after landing, an airport official said.

"It communicated that there was a possibility that it experienced a problem when it landed," said a spokesperson at Narita International Airport.

Pieces of tire were found on the runway, the spokesperson said, adding there was no further information to offer about the incident.