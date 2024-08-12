With the ruling Liberal Democratic Party presidential election expected to take place next month, there are strong calls within the party that the race should have female candidates.

The party, which has been facing headwinds from a political funding scandal, is hoping to refresh its image by presenting the possibility of Japan having its first female prime minister.

Economic security minister Sanae Takaichi and former internal affairs minister Seiko Noda — both of whom ran for the last election in 2021 — are seeking to run again, but they face the challenge of securing the necessary recommendations from at least 20 party lawmakers.