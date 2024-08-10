Since Hamas' unprecedented attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Yahya Sinwar has been at the top of Israel's most wanted list, but the newly appointed chief of the Palestinian group has remained elusive as ever.

Israeli commanders believe Sinwar, 61, is hiding in a labyrinthine maze of tunnels that Hamas has built under the Gaza Strip over the years.

In December, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the army had surrounded Sinwar's house, but since then there has been little to no information on his whereabouts.