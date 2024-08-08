It is a foundational democratic tenet taught in every basic U.S. history course: the Constitution bars the government from endorsing an official religion or favoring one over others.

But moves by two Republican-governed states — Louisiana's requirement that public schools display the biblical Ten Commandments and Oklahoma's mandate that public schools teach the Bible — take aim at the Constitution's "establishment clause," long understood by courts as separating church and state.

Lawmakers in 29 states have proposed at least 91 bills promoting religion in public schools this year, according to Americans United for Separation of Church and State, an advocacy group backing a lawsuit challenging Louisiana's law.