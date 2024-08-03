A government panel has released the locations and lengths of 25 offshore active faults on the Sea of Japan side of the country where an earthquake with a magnitude of 7 or higher could occur.

The active faults are located off the coast stretching from the northern area of Hyogo Prefecture to the Joetsu area of Niigata Prefecture, according to a report released Friday by the government's Earthquake Research Committee.

The committee plans to disclose the probabilities of quakes occurring within the next 30 years in the faults by mid-2025.