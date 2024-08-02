The figurehead of Thailand’s main opposition party has warned that court decisions this month may dissolve his party and potentially unseat the prime minister, risking fresh instability in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

Pita Limjaroenrat, who led the reformist Move Forward Party to an electoral victory last year but was thwarted from forming a government, said in an interview that the two court cases may bring about "quite a political inferno here in Thailand.”

Top constitutional judges will rule next week on whether to disband Move Forward, which is accused of breaking election rules over a campaign to amend a stringent royal defamation law. A week later, the top court will then decide whether Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin should be removed from office for an alleged ethical violation.