The predawn killing of a top Hamas leader in Tehran, Iran, on Wednesday left the entire Middle East on edge, bringing vows of revenge from Iran’s leaders and threatening to derail fragile negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The Hamas leader, Ismail Haniyeh, 62, a top negotiator in the ceasefire talks who had led the militant group’s political office in Qatar, was killed after he and other leaders of Iranian-backed militant groups had attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president.

Israeli leaders would not confirm or deny whether their country was behind the brazen breach of Iran’s defenses. But Iranian leaders and Hamas officials immediately blamed Israel and vowed to avenge the death of Haniyeh, heightening fears of a broader regional war.