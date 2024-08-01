Myanmar’s military regime extended an emergency rule that’s been in place since a 2021 coup, as the generals struggle to quell a civil war with ethnic armed groups and pro-democracy fighters.

The National Defense and Security Council agreed to prolong the state of emergency for another six months to Jan. 31, 2025, according to an official statement.

This is the sixth time the nation’s highest body, chaired by junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, decided to extend the emergency, further pushing back long-promised elections.