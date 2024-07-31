The latest scandal surrounding Upper House lawmaker Megumi Hirose, who left the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Tuesday over allegations she had pocketed public money to pay the salary of a secretary who didn’t actually work, has added to the party’s woes at a time when it is already on thin ice with the public.

Hirose’s predicament comes amid the fierce backlash the party has been facing over a widespread political slush funds scandal, which all but dominated political discussion through the first half of the year.

After prosecutors raided her office and home on Tuesday, Hirose submitted her resignation to the party, which was promptly accepted later in the day. LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi called the episode “regrettable” and said that Hirose should offer a thorough explanation of what went on.