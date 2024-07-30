Tokyo prosecutors have searched the home and offices of Megumi Hirose, 58, a member of the Liberal Democratic Party and an Upper House lawmaker, on Tuesday, on suspicion of defrauding the central government by providing one of her secretaries with a salary even though they did no work.

Hirose's Tokyo office and residence were both searched, as was her office in Morioka, Iwate Prefecture, which she represents. Prosecutors plan to question Hirose on a voluntary basis in the coming days to seek answers surrounding the secretary's work status and the flow of funds related to their salary.

“I do not yet understand the situation fully, so I will respond properly once I have a clear understanding,” Hirose told reporters following the search.