During the Olympics, Paris has become a maximum security-site on high alert for potential terrorist attacks. Instead, saboteurs attempted to knock out train and internet infrastructure. Both incidents involved fiber optic cables.

Attacks on France’s high-speed railway hours before the opening ceremony on Friday targeted signaling cables. Then, overnight Sunday across France, cables in multiple locations carrying broadband service were cut.

"They’ve put a very effective ring around Paris and you look for the very soft underbelly, and that’s everything outside Paris,” said Dale Buckner, Chief Executive Officer of security firm Global Guardian.