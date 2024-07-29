Iran’s supreme leader indicated that his country is open to easing diplomatic engagement with the West, hinting at a potentially more conciliatory approach for the country under its new president.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Iran has been "treated badly in recent years” by Western states, particularly through sanctions that stifled its economy and oil exports. However, Tehran could reconsider its diplomatic priorities with the West "if they change their ill conduct,” he said in a televised address on Sunday, without elaborating.

Iran has consistently criticized the European signatories of a 2015 nuclear deal — namely the U.K., France and Germany — for failing to meet their commitments to revive the agreement after it was abandoned in 2018 by then-U.S. President Donald Trump.