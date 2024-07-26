Record-breaking rainfall in the northern Tohoku region has left one person dead, at least three people missing and thousands displaced.

JR East shinkansen services between the cities of Yamagata and Shinjo remain suspended due to the heavy rain, while the Akita Shinkansen is running normally.

Rain began hammering the northern region of Japan on Tuesday, mainly in the northern Shonai and Mogami regions of Yamagata Prefecture. Precipitation in the town of Mamurogawa reached approximately 430 millimeters by Friday morning, with around 300 mm recorded in the city of Sakata.