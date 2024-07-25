The Ground Self-Defense Force is considering establishing a firing range on Tokyo's Minamitorishima, a remote island in the Pacific, for surface-to-ship missile training, GSDF Chief of Staff Gen. Yasunori Morishita said Thursday.

The GSDF is holding talks with local communities in hopes of starting missile training on the island in 2026, Morishita told a regular press conference.

Minamitorishima is Japan's easternmost island, located about 2,000 kilometers southeast of Honshu. It hosts a Maritime SDF base, and Japan Meteorological Agency staff are stationed on the island.