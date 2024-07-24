Osaka police on Tuesday raided four buildings in the city of Osaka occupied by a syndicate suspected of running an investment scam on social media. This marks the first bust of a syndicate involved in this kind of fraud in Japan.

Approximately 470 officers were deployed in the surprise search operation, carried out due to concerns over evidence being destroyed and the culprits escaping.

During the bust, the special fraud investigation division arrested eight individuals, including 43-year-old Yoshihiko Yamada and 40-year-old Daiki Shimauchi, both from the city of Osaka, as well as 30-year-old Hikari Nagai from the city of Izumisano, Osaka Prefecture, on fraud allegations.

The arrests were made in connection with the defrauding of a woman in her 20s of approximately ¥900,000 ($5,800) between February and March under the pretext of fees for binary options trading guidance and investment product purchases.

Daiki Shimauchi (right) is among eight individuals arrested in Osaka on Tuesday over the alleged running of an investment scam on social media. | Jiji

According to investigators, the syndicate was made up of two groups, with Yamada and Shimauchi identified as leaders of one of them. The two groups are believed to consist of up to 80 members. Police are currently working to uncover the full scope of the syndicate’s activities.

The investigators said they raided four buildings in Osaka’s Nishi and Chuo wards. The two groups operated out of 10 rooms between these buildings, which mostly house corporate offices. Multiple victims have been identified in the investment scam operated by the syndicate, with the total amount of financial losses estimated to be up to ¥950 million.

In addition to the woman in her 20s, there are suspicions that the syndicate had deceived a woman in her 30s in January by offering her through social media fake investment schemes with "win rates" of up to 92%, which prompted her to transfer approximately ¥2.37 million to the fraudsters.

Translated by The Japan Times