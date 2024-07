U.S. forces in Japan said Monday that the Navy's CMV-22 Osprey transport aircraft will be deployed at the Iwakuni base in Yamaguchi Prefecture.

This will mark the first Osprey deployment at the base in the city of Iwakuni and the first Navy Osprey deployment in Japan. The move is aimed at strengthening the power of deterrence amid growing Chinese hegemony in the Indo-Pacific region.

The CMV-22 Ospreys will replace C-2 transport planes that are currently stationed at the Iwakuni base.