Donald Trump will next week receive the Republicans' official blessing to run for president — the first ever convicted felon to be a nominee for one of the two major U.S. parties.

The 78-year-old billionaire will be the star of the show as Milwaukee rolls out the red carpet for the Republican National Convention (RNC), transforming the Wisconsin city into a fortress to welcome 50,000 attendees.

Despite a year in which he was convicted of 34 campaign finance felonies and fined a fortune in fraud and sexual assault lawsuits, convention-goers will find Trump in good spirits as his opponent flounders.