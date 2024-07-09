Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy slammed a visit by India’s prime minister to Russia, calling it a blow to peace efforts that fell on the same day as a deadly Russian missile strike.

"It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow on such a day,” Zelenskyy said in a post on the social-media site X. The post included photos of a missile strike that hit a children’s hospital in Kyiv and killed dozens.

Zelenskyy’s comments came on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Moscow, a trip that affirms longtime ties between the two countries but that has drawn concerns from the U.S., which has sought to isolate Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.