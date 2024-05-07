When Japan's parliament passed a controversial law on the protection of state secrets in late 2013, thousands flocked to the Diet to protest the legislation.

Ten years later, as the Upper House debates a bill that would expand the application of background screenings to private citizens, opposition in parliament is feeble and the public has appeared largely passive.

While some point to a consequential shift in the nation’s awareness over its own security — sparked by a deteriorating regional and international geopolitical landscape — opposition party lawmakers indicate a general apathy among the media.