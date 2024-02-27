The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a bill to craft a new “security clearance” system that grants certain individuals special access to classified economic information, part of a bid to stem leaks of critical data and create more business opportunities for domestic firms.

The new system, which will put Japan on par with other Group of Seven nations, will punish those who leak “information critical to national economic security” with up to five years in prison, a fine of up to ¥5 million ($33,220), or both.

Information that is designated as classified under the system will remain so for five years, with an option to renew this status every five years for up to 30 years, in principle.