Students of Denshukan High School in Yanagawa, Fukuoka Prefecture, have investigated the history of a cenotaph for past students of their school who were mobilized during World War II.

They compiled stories and records to remember 17 students from their school who had lost their lives in air raids.

Having learned that memories from the ravages of war existed so close to them, the students also began working to reinstate a memorial service for the war dead.