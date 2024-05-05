Prime Minister Fumio Kishida outlined his vision for Japan's ties with Latin America in a speech Saturday that capped off visits to Brazil and Paraguay as Tokyo looks to deepen relations with emerging and developing nations while trying to counter China’s growing clout in the resource-rich region.

Nearly 10 years since former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the region, the last Japanese leader to do so, Kishida vowed to work together with these countries — part of what is commonly referred to as the “Global South” — to tackle challenges such as economic disparity and climate change.

At the same time, the prime minister, who was accompanied by a large business delegation, pledged to back Japanese companies operating in the region.

“Japan aims to co-create a sustainable value chain,” Kishida said at the University of Sao Paulo, adding that cooperation will extend not only to upholding the so-called rules-based international order but also to areas such as infrastructure and communications, as well as outer space and cyberspace.

Kishida said the number of business bases set up by Japanese companies in Latin America — a region with about 3.1 million people of Japanese ancestry — has increased by more than 1,000 over the past decade, a figure that “demonstrates Japan’s great expectations for the future of the region’s economy.”

He also stressed the importance of expanding ties “based on trust, not the threat of force and coercion” while denouncing “debt trap diplomacy” — in apparent veiled jabs at China, South America’s top trading partner.

“Kishida's visit to Brazil and Paraguay can be seen as Japan's attempt to fortify its presence and influence in developing economies, particularly amid growing Chinese and Russian participation in the region,” said Jose Parejo, head of the Madrid-based geopolitical consultancy JP&Associates.

Indeed, as the world’s fourth-largest economy and a key U.S. ally, Tokyo is seeking to counter Beijing and Moscow and solidify its position by presenting itself as a reliable, trustworthy partner.

Geopolitics was “the biggest reason” why Kishida traveled to Brazil, said Christopher Garman, managing director for the Americas at Eurasia Group. He said this was a “calculated move” that was telegraphed last year, when Japan invited the leaders of Brazil, India and Indonesia to the Group of Seven summit in Hiroshima.

“So, the fact that he made an extraordinarily long trip around the globe to meet Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the current G20 chair and one of the most influential Global South leaders, shows his continuing focus,” Garman said.

Prior to his Sao Paulo speech, Kishida met Lula on Friday in Brasilia before flying to Asuncion for talks with Paraguayan leader Santiago Pena.

In Brasilia, the two sides signed a total of 38 agreements mostly aimed at boosting the countries’ global strategic partnership, technical cooperation and increasing bilateral trade, which has declined from nearly $18 billion in recent years to about $11 billion today.

A key element of Friday’s summit, however, was the signing of an agreement to cooperate on decarbonization and other environmental issues, as Japan and Brazil look to work closely to meet their respective goals of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Among other things, the agreed-to initiatives will see the partners collaborate in protecting the Amazon rainforest while ramping up efforts to implement clean energy solutions to combat climate change.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida plants a tree at Ibirapuera Park in Sao Paulo on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

For instance, Tokyo agreed to investments and technical partnerships to recover degraded areas in Brazil.

Moreover, the two sides decided to integrate biofuels with technology solutions, including for hybrid vehicles, to promote decarbonization as Brazil's expertise in biofuels and sustainable agriculture aligns with Japan's focus on renewable energy sources and reducing carbon emissions.

In Asuncion, Japan signed seven agreements with Paraguay, including in the fields of aerospace, infrastructure, training and communications technology, as the two countries continue to work to expand ties beyond conventional areas of development cooperation.

Kishida expressed his desire to take relations to new heights through this visit, adding that Japanese companies have high expectations for Paraguay with its “competitive labor force, abundant hydropower resources” and favorable investment environment.

A Paraguayan Foreign Ministry official told The Japan Times that Asuncion wants to serve as “the gateway for Japanese investments” to the broader region.

“We believe that, at the current juncture, a political and commercial rapprochement should be generated between countries that share the same values and defend the same ideals in a polarized world threatened by the advance of authoritarianism,” the official said.

However, no major announcement was made on plans to launch formal negotiations on a major, bilateral free trade agreement between Japan and Mercosur — Latin America’s largest trading bloc.

In a summary of the Kishida-Pena meeting, Tokyo said only that the two sides would “examine how to strengthen their economic relations in a wide range of fields.”

But while Kishida’s trip provided Japan with a chance to diversify its trade relations and redirect key supply chains, Tokyo’s shift toward the Global South is about much more than boosting economic ties.

“The trip reflects Japan's strategic efforts to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape and strengthen its position as a key player in the Global South, leveraging its economic and diplomatic resources to counter the growing influence of its rivals and secure its long-term interests in the region,” Parejo said.

Takashi Kanatsu, a professor at Hofstra University in New York, said that Tokyo is looking to play both a greater and more active role in those parts of the world where the U.S. position and presence “is in relative decline,” noting that both Washington and Tokyo have lost ground in Latin America to countries such as China, India and South Korea.

However, some observers warn that while Kishida’s visit went some way toward achieving this, large countries such as Brazil are unlikely to jeopardize business relations with China, their most important trading partner.

While Brazil wants to reduce its dependence on traditional partners like the U.S. and Europe, and would welcome Japan’s support to sustain its leadership role in South America and reform the U.N. Security Council, Tokyo is “certainly not in a position to replace China as a source of economic growth,” said Sebastian Maslow, an associate professor at The University of Tokyo.

Professor Dawisson Belem Lopes, an expert in international politics at Brazil’s Federal University of Minas Gerais, went further, saying there is “no way” Brasilia would even consider choosing between Japan and China in terms of trade and political relations, as it is far more reliant on economic ties with Beijing.

Brazil, which has a long-standing history of nonalignment and foreign policy independence, will “keep sitting on the fence as it waits for the next world developments to unfold,” he said.

A more likely scenario, said Eurasia Group’s Garman, is that Brazil will want to use its position — as both partner of the Western alliance and a member of the BRICS grouping — to “gain more substantial political influence in multilateral forums.”

Kanatsu says that large Global South countries such as Brazil and India are “well aware” that Japan and the West want them to be on the side of the U.S. and NATO and distance themselves from China and Russia.

“However, they know how to ‘use’ both China and the United States (and) Japan to benefit themselves as they are big enough not to be forced to take a side.”