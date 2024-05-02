The United States on Wednesday issued hundreds of fresh sanctions targeting Russia over the war in Ukraine in an action that took aim at Moscow's circumvention of Western measures, including through China.

The U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions on nearly 200 targets, and the State Department designated more than 80 in one of the most wide-ranging actions against Chinese companies so far in Washington's sanctions aimed at Russia.

The U.S. imposed sanctions on 20 companies based in China and Hong Kong, following repeated warnings from Washington about China's support for Russia's military, including during recent trips by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to the country.