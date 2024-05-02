Japan’s average temperature in April was the highest in nearly 130 years due to the lingering effects of El Nino, a climate phenomenon that causes higher sea water temperatures, since last year.

The Meteorological Agency said Wednesday that the average temperature for April was 2.76 degrees Celsius higher than the average year, making it the hottest April nationwide since the agency began compiling statistics in 1898.

Over the past year, Japan has experienced a streak of record-breaking high temperatures, fueled by El Nino and human-induced climate change.