Temperatures soared Sunday across a broad swath of the country, as Japan marked the second day of the Golden Week holiday period, with millions of travelers venturing to both international and domestic destinations.

Sunny weather greeted holidaymakers from western Japan to southern Tohoku, with temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius in many areas. Cities such as Kyoto and Gifu anticipated temperatures reaching 30 C, marking the arrival of the first day of the year with summer-like conditions.

Places like Osaka and central Tokyo reached 28 C, well above averages for this time of year, while Nagoya was expected to hit 29 C. The mercury in the cities of Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, and Fukushima hit 30 C.