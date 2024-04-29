Nearly a year and a half after police and intelligence officers in Germany uncovered a plot to overthrow the country’s government and replace its chancellor, the first of three trials in the sprawling case began Monday in Stuttgart, Germany.

Most of the would-be insurrectionists were arrested in December 2022, when heavily armed German police officers stormed houses, apartments, offices and a remote royal hunting lodge and made dozens of arrests.

Those eventually charged included a dentist, a clairvoyant, an amateur pilot and a man running a large QAnon social media group.