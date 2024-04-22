Generative artificial intelligence technologies can write poetry and computer programs or create images of teddy bears and videos of cartoon characters that look like something from a Hollywood movie.

Now, new AI technology is generating blueprints for microscopic biological mechanisms that can edit your DNA, pointing to a future when scientists can battle illness and diseases with even greater precision and speed than they can today.

Described in a research paper published Monday by a Berkeley, California, startup called Profluent, the technology is based on the same methods that drive ChatGPT, the online chatbot that launched the AI boom after its release in 2022.