As Ukraine’s ammunition stocks dwindle, some of the country’s biggest allies are expressing concern that Kyiv may not be able to defend itself for much longer against President Vladimir Putin’s forces.

Group of Seven foreign ministers gathering on the Italian island of Capri will call for stronger support, with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying Ukraine needs more air defense urgently. Halfway around the world, in Dallas, U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns called the situation dire and said Ukraine could lose by the end of the year.

"There is a very real risk that the Ukrainians could lose on the battlefield by the end of 2024 or at least put Putin in a position where he could essentially dictate the terms of a political settlement,” Burns said at the George W. Bush Center’s 2024 Forum on Leadership.