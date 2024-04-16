Efforts to end wars in the Middle East and Ukraine will dominate this week's meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers, host Italy's top diplomat Antonio Tajani said Monday, with the West struggling to get its voice heard.

Gathering on the picturesque island of Capri from April 17 to 19, the ministers from major Western powers will present a united front in demanding a cease-fire in Gaza and a de-escalation of tensions between Israel and Iran.

The ministers from the United States, Italy, Germany, Japan, France, the U.K. and Canada will also reiterate full backing for Ukraine in its two-year war against a more powerful Russia.