U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday condemned Iranian attacks on military facilities in Israel, pledged a coordinated Group of Seven diplomatic response and said the United States had helped Israel take down "nearly all" of the attacking drones and missiles.

Biden, who cut short a trip to Delaware and returned to Washington earlier on Saturday to meet with advisers about the attack, said U.S. forces and facilities had not been hit.

The president said he reiterated the ironclad U.S. support for Israel's security in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he has had strained relations over Israel's handling of the war in Gaza.