Taxpayers will pay an additional ¥800 a month on average to cover the funds necessary for an increase in child care support from fiscal 2026, according to the latest estimate by the Children and Families Agency.

The exact amount for each individual will vary depending on income and public health insurance plans.

According to the agency’s estimate, an extra ¥350 will be charged to those with an annual income of ¥2 million; ¥650 for an annual income of ¥4 million; ¥1,000 for an annual income of ¥6 million; ¥1,350 for an annual income of ¥8 million; and ¥1,650 for an annual income of ¥10 million, in fiscal 2028 through March 2029.