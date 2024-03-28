Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said Thursday it had confirmed two more deaths linked to the consumption of its red yeast rice dietary supplements.

The products had already been implicated in two other deaths from kidney-related conditions and over 100 hospitalizations, according to the health ministry, which conducted a hearing with the Osaka-based company.

The ministry suspects a toxic substance is present in the products but the company has so far been unable to ascertain a specific cause.

Kobayashi Pharmaceutical said last Friday it had received reports of illnesses linked to its products and voluntarily recalled five of them, including about 300,000 packages of its "beni-kōji choleste help" supplements.