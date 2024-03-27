The highest-ranking U.S. and Japanese national security advisers have discussed measures to reinforce the deterrence capabilities of their countries' decades-old alliance in preparation for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's visit to Washington next month.

U.S. President Joe Biden's top national security official, Jake Sullivan, held a meeting Tuesday with his Japanese counterpart Takeo Akiba, during which the two also discussed ways to deepen cooperation with like-minded countries in the Indo-Pacific region and elsewhere, according to the Japanese government.

The White House said they discussed "next steps to finalize key deliverables" for Kishida's visit to "ensure its historic success" and reaffirmed the importance of continued cooperation, with the alliance "serving as the cornerstone for peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific."