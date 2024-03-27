A man has died following an accident involving his suit jacket getting caught in an escalator at a station in Ibaraki Prefecture, police said Wednesday.

The staff of Mito Station found Mamoru Suzuki, a 72-year-old resident of Hitachi, Ibaraki Prefecture, collapsed but still conscious at around 9 p.m. Tuesday, with the back of his jacket ensnared in the escalator's handrail, according to the local police.

Suzuki later fell unconscious and was confirmed dead at the hospital he had been transported to. The cause of his death remains undetermined, and the police are reviewing the station's security camera footage.

He was found near the escalator's exit, which connects the station platform to the ticket gate area. The escalator was moving at the time.