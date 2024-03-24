When an overtime cap hits Japan's logistics industry next month, exacerbating an existing shortage of drivers, producers of the premium Amao strawberry will be among those counting the potential cost.

Grown in Fukuoka Prefecture, the large, rounded strawberry is known for its bright red color and sweet yet slightly tart flavor. About 70% of the crop is currently shipped by truck to areas around Tokyo and Osaka and sold just a few days after being picked.

"My worry is that we may lose out to other areas if our strawberries become less fresh and shipping fees increase," said Motoki Uehara, who runs a strawberry farm in Oki, Fukuoka.