The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is considering imposing severe punishments on four of its senior members over their involvement in a political funds scandal, with non-endorsement in elections among the possible penalties, sources familiar with the matter have said.

The four members in question are former education minister Ryu Shionoya, former LDP policy chief Hakubun Shimomura, former trade minister Yasutoshi Nishimura and Hiroshige Seko, former LDP secretary-general in the House of Councillors, the sources said Saturday.

Senior LDP executives are expected to conduct additional questioning of the four, who were all senior members of the party's largest faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in July 2022.