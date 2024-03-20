A South Korean presidential official has resigned following criticism of his comments about a 1988 knife attack on a journalist, which some media and lawmakers viewed as a threat against reporters critical of the government.

It is the latest embarrassment for the government of President Yoon Suk-yeol, whose People Power Party faces a battle to win a majority in parliament elections next month, after it chose an envoy to Australia ensnared in a graft inquiry.

Yoon has accepted the resignation of the senior secretary for social affairs, Hwang Sang-moo, his office said in a brief statement on Wednesday, without giving a reason for the departure.