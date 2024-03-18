Japan will launch a study on the health impact of potentially harmful chemicals known as PFAS, a government source said Monday, after their detection across the country fueled concern among local residents.

PFAS, or polyfluoroalkyl substances, used in various products such as frying pan coatings and water-repellent clothing, have been detected in high concentrations at places near Self-Defense Forces and U.S military bases as well as industrial areas.

With some researchers warning of adverse effects on the human body including an increased risk of cancer, the study, planned for three years from around June, will be conducted by three institutions.