The International Criminal Court (ICC) on Monday announced Tomoko Akane as its new president for a three-year term through 2027, becoming the first Japanese to head the Hague-based body.

In a plenary session, the 67-year-old was elected along with new first and second vice presidents, Rosario Salvatore Aitala from Italy and Reine Alapini-Gansou from Benin, effective immediately, the ICC said in a news release.

The appointments came as the ICC issues arrest warrants for Russian individuals, including President Vladimir Putin, over alleged war crimes in Ukraine related to Moscow's aggression against Kyiv since February 2022.