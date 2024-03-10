The approval rating for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet has fallen 4.4 percentage points to a fresh low of 20.1%, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday, with a political funds scandal rattling his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The poll also showed 91.4% believe LDP lawmakers involved in the funds scandal have not been held accountable, even though five of them, including Kishida, attended a session of the parliamentary political ethics committee for two days from Feb. 29.

Kishida's LDP has come under scrutiny amid allegations that some of its factions, such as the largest one formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, neglected to report portions of their incomes from fundraising parties and had created slush funds for years.