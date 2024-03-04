Nikolai Nozdrev, Russia's newly appointed ambassador to Japan, has arrived in the country after the post was left vacant for over a year amid strained bilateral relations due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Japanese government's top spokesman said Monday.

Nozdrev, who arrived at Haneda Airport on Sunday, succeeds Mikhail Galuzin, the former ambassador, who left Japan in November 2022. The post had remained open since Galuzin left the country.

The Russian Embassy in Tokyo did not respond to a request for comment.