Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stressed the importance of maintaining solidarity with Kyiv — including the need for boosted support and more sanctions on Moscow — as mounting setbacks sap momentum for Ukraine beating back Russian invaders.

In talks with Group of Seven leaders marking the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine late Saturday, the Japanese leader stressed the importance of the G7 “uniting” with Ukraine “precisely because the war has been prolonged and the situation remains difficult,” according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

“What is required now are concrete actions to support Ukraine,” Kishida said, highlighting Japan’s “strong support” for the country, including commitments made at a reconstruction conference last week.