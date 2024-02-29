The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to decide former U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of immunity from prosecution for trying to overturn his 2020 election loss, giving him a boost as he tries to delay criminal prosecutions while running to regain the presidency.

The justices put on hold the criminal case being pursued by Special Counsel Jack Smith and will review a lower court's rejection of Trump's claim of immunity from prosecution because he was president when he took actions aimed at reversing U.S. President Joe Biden's election victory over him. Trump's lawyers had requested a stay of that ruling, warning of dire consequences for the presidency absent such immunity.

Trump, the first former president to be criminally prosecuted, is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 U.S. election.