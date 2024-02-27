With increasing numbers of people in Japan getting married later in life or not at all, local governments are turning to a new weapon in their fight to reverse the trend — artificial intelligence.

Authorities in many regions have been organizing traditional konkatsu matchmaking events with AI sifting for compatibilities between potential partners. They say it has sometimes led to people who would never have imagined being together tying the knot.

Even the central government is now lending its support to such moves as depopulation progresses throughout the country. Subsidies for publicly run AI matchmaking events have been expanding since fiscal 2021.