Police have identified through DNA test results that a man who died last month after confessing he was the fugitive wanted for one of a series of terrorist bombings in 1970s Japan was the suspect, an investigative source said Tuesday.

The man admitted to being the alleged bomber Satoshi Kirishima, 70, who had been a member of the extreme left-wing group East Asia Anti-Japan Armed Front, a few days before he died of illness at a hospital.

Suspecting Kirishima's involvement in four additional bombing incidents that occurred in 1975, police referred all five cases to prosecutors Tuesday on alleged violation of the explosives control act and suspicion of attempted murder, the source said.