The suspect in a a fatal stabbing at a convenience store in Sapporo on Sunday attacked three workers one after the other upon entering the store, according to investigators.

Citing security camera footage, police said Monday that Hirotaka Miyanishi, 43, a resident of Sapporo’s Kita Ward, stabbed a 60-year-old man behind the counter, then a woman in her 50s in the middle of the store and a man in his 40s in the backroom. The man in his 40s died from his injuries, but the other two did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was detained at the scene as he chased the 60-year-old man outside. Police seized a knife Miyanishi had been holding and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. He was sent to prosecutors on Monday.