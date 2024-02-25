The China Coast Guard conducted “law enforcement patrols” in waters near the Taiwanese-held Kinmen Islands on Sunday, Chinese officials said, amid rising tensions in the area following a deadly incident earlier this month.

“During the patrol, the coast guard vessels adopted measures such as verbal warnings to strengthen law enforcement, effectively maintained order in the relevant sea areas, and earnestly safeguarded the safety of fishermen's lives and property,” the China Coast Guard said in a statement.

On Feb. 14, a Chinese speedboat carrying four people capsized near the Kinmen Islands while being pursued by a Taiwan Coast Guard vessel, throwing all aboard the Chinese boat into the water and leaving two dead.