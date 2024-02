For the first time since 1972, the U.S. is back on the moon.

At 6:23 p.m. New York time Thursday, Intuitive Machines landed a robotic spacecraft on the moon, becoming the first private firm to place a vehicle intact on the lunar surface.

NASA, which paid nearly $118 million for this mission, posted congratulations on the X social media platform: "Your order was delivered ... to the Moon!” Intuitive Machines will eventually send two additional landers to the moon in partnership with NASA.