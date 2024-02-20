The odds of war spilling over to other parts of the globe would surge if Ukraine were to fail in repelling Russia’s invasion, Ukraine's prime minister said in Tokyo on Tuesday, as he sought to tamp down rising concerns over growing fatigue for supporting the war, just days before the conflict enters its third year.

“The more success Russia will have in Ukraine, the more conflicts and wars all around the world we will see in the future,” Denys Shmyhal told reporters at a news conference as security personnel carrying bulletproof briefcases looked on.

Russia, Shmyhal added, must lose this war “to demonstrate” to “all potential aggressors” that Moscow's unprovoked aggression will be met with a united response.